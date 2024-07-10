Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.60.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BERY stock opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Berry Global Group by 433.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Articles

