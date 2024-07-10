Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given New $28.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SNDR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.87.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 405.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

