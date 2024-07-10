Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $4,580.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $4,205.00 target price (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,914.00.

Get Booking alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BKNG

Booking Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,977.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,820.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3,648.41. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,637.00 and a 12 month high of $4,040.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. Booking’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.