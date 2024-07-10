Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $58.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:KNX opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,724,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,639,000 after purchasing an additional 132,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 285,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,674,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,578,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,133 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

