RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Cut to $248.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $251.00 to $248.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.11.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $217.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $239.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 37.17 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

