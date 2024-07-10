Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $90.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $91.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.06. The company has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

