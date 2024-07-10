Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

TROX opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. Tronox has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently -22.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Tronox by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,234,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tronox by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 127,718 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Tronox by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,185,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,192 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tronox by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 281,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

