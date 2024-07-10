Tesla’s (TSLA) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $262.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.90. The company has a market cap of $836.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Tesla by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

