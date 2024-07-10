Analysts Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Target Price at C$61.61

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU opened at C$51.09 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$37.86 and a 12-month high of C$56.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$52.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The stock has a market cap of C$65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.18. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of C$12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.81 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 5.7081192 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total value of C$5,165,900.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.