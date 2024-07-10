Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $144.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Yum! Brands news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $963,332.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,900.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $126.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.05. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

