Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives $42.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.09.

KYMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Kymera Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at $27,635,229.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $17,345,811.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at $27,635,229.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 479,200 shares of company stock worth $18,219,660 in the last three months. 15.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,332,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 996,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,767,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,635,000 after purchasing an additional 769,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,834,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,027,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,691,000 after buying an additional 496,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,177,000 after buying an additional 469,947 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 23.4 %

KYMR stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.