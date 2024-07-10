Brokerages Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) PT at $42.29

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.29.

HP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

HP stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

