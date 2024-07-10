The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives $30.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

CC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Chemours alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Chemours Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Chemours by 4,407.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Chemours by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,628 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,708,000 after buying an additional 1,364,634 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chemours by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,645,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,476,000 after buying an additional 1,263,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,171,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27. Chemours has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.67% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemours will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is -46.08%.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.