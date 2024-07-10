The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives $30.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.38.
CC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours
Chemours Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE CC opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27. Chemours has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.80.
Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.67% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemours will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Chemours Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is -46.08%.
Chemours Company Profile
The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.
