First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives $66.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FAF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

First American Financial Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 82.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $52.60 on Friday. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.41.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.44%.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.