Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives $55.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.