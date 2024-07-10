The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives $46.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.71.

NYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on New York Times in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. New York Times has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $52.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 84,033.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in New York Times by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

