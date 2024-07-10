Brokerages Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Target Price at $220.20

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAP. JMP Securities raised their price target on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th.

NYSE SAP opened at $200.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.26 and its 200-day moving average is $182.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $206.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SAP by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in SAP by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

