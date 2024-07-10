Brokerages Set Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target at $19.93

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BXMT

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,057 shares of company stock worth $191,141 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,747,000. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,948,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,074,000 after purchasing an additional 686,881 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,141,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,578,000 after purchasing an additional 669,172 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,169,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 528,950 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $18.15 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.66%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 8,266.67%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.