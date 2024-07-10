Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $87.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

SQ opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average is $71.02. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.52. Block has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Block will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,796,849.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at $40,796,849.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,526 shares of company stock valued at $9,111,866 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Block by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Block by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 208,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Block by 435.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

