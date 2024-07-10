Brokerages Set Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target at $6.38

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

PACB opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $356.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 148.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 159.5% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 32,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $64,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

