Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.69.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $101.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.64. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $101.62. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.80, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,165,241.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,154 shares of company stock worth $31,128,226 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 194.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 889.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

