10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) PT Lowered to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen cut shares of 10x Genomics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.23.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

10x Genomics stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.84. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $71,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,903,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,270,000 after acquiring an additional 354,921 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

