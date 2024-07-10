Truist Financial Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $185.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.95.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $166.52 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5,135.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 218,287 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $10,585,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12,123.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.