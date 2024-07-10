United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:UG opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of United-Guardian worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

