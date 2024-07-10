Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VLY. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.44.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,285.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,285.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,451 shares of company stock worth $378,452 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

