Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $407.00 at Truist Financial

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $393.00 to $407.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $407.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $353.17.

WING opened at $395.05 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $431.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.59, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $398.40 and a 200 day moving average of $347.88.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,873.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 11.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 238.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Wingstop by 60.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

