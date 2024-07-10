XOMA’s (XOMA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Monday, April 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of XOMA in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of XOMA opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. XOMA has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $27.36.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 705.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XOMA will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XOMA stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,778 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of XOMA at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

