Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) PT Lowered to GBX 158

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 175 ($2.24) to GBX 158 ($2.02) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BEG stock opened at GBX 98.40 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 108.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The stock has a market cap of £155.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5,675.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30. Begbies Traynor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 95.28 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 136.50 ($1.75).

Begbies Traynor Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

About Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

