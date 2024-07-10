Synectics (LON:SNX) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Synectics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SNX stock opened at GBX 185.50 ($2.38) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 184.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 173.95. The company has a market cap of £33.00 million, a PE ratio of 1,434.62 and a beta of 0.61. Synectics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.40 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Synectics Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Synectics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,307.69%.

About Synectics

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

