Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Given a C$2.07 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$2.07 target price on Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Noram Lithium Price Performance
CVE NRM opened at C$0.28 on Tuesday. Noram Lithium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 26.78. The firm has a market cap of C$24.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.84.
About Noram Lithium
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Noram Lithium
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Noram Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noram Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.