Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Given a C$2.07 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$2.07 target price on Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE NRM opened at C$0.28 on Tuesday. Noram Lithium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 26.78. The firm has a market cap of C$24.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

