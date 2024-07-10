Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 330 ($4.23) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Celebrus Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CLBS

Celebrus Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Celebrus Technologies Increases Dividend

CLBS opened at GBX 246 ($3.15) on Tuesday. Celebrus Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.50 ($2.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 259.74 ($3.33). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 225.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Celebrus Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%.

About Celebrus Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celebrus Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celebrus Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.