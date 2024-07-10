Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 310 ($3.97) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 245 ($3.14).

Separately, HSBC upgraded Kingfisher to a buy rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.91) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Kingfisher Price Performance

Kingfisher Company Profile

KGF stock opened at GBX 257.30 ($3.30) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49. The company has a market capitalization of £4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,429.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of GBX 198.30 ($2.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 274 ($3.51). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 257.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 241.08.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

