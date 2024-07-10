Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 310 ($3.97) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 245 ($3.14).
Separately, HSBC upgraded Kingfisher to a buy rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.91) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.
