Britvic (LON:BVIC) PT Raised to GBX 1,315 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,080 ($13.83) to GBX 1,315 ($16.84) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.53) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Britvic
Britvic Price Performance
Britvic Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Britvic’s payout ratio is 6,274.51%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Britvic news, insider Rebecca Napier sold 11,717 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($15.06), for a total value of £137,791.92 ($176,497.91). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 48 shares of company stock valued at $44,492. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Britvic
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Britvic
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.