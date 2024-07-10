Currys (LON:CURY) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 95 ($1.22) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 80 ($1.02).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Currys from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 92 ($1.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 67 ($0.86) price objective on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 91.80 ($1.18).

LON CURY opened at GBX 72.65 ($0.93) on Tuesday. Currys has a 52 week low of GBX 43.02 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 81.30 ($1.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 72.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.14. The firm has a market cap of £820.95 million, a PE ratio of 1,816.25 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, insider Steve Johnson bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £29,200 ($37,402.33). 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

