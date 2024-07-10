Currys (LON:CURY) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 95 ($1.22) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 80 ($1.02).
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Currys from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 92 ($1.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 67 ($0.86) price objective on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 91.80 ($1.18).
Currys Stock Down 0.1 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Currys
In other news, insider Steve Johnson bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £29,200 ($37,402.33). 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Currys
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
