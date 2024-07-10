Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $357.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $283.00 to $357.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $254.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.75. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $256.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,669.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,669.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,357 shares of company stock worth $13,436,711. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 189,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,203,000 after acquiring an additional 77,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after acquiring an additional 287,064 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,517.8% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

