NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT Raised to $40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NMIH. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $34.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.29. NMI has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $34.59.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. NMI’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NMI will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after buying an additional 34,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,006,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,045,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in NMI by 223.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 205,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 142,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

