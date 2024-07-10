ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $111.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $102.75 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 11,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 39,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

