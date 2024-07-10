Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC dropped their target price on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $95.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.27. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Baidu has a 52-week low of $85.08 and a 52-week high of $156.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 20.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 16,537.5% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 111.5% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 286,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Baidu by 20.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 98,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

