Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Trading Down 4.4%

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.46. 122,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 234,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Solvay Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96.

Get Solvay alerts:

Solvay Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

About Solvay

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

Read More

