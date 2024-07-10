INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE) Shares Up 2.1%

INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.63. 85,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 259,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a market cap of $53.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.49.
INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $315.20 million for the quarter.
INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.
