Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV) Trading Down 0.1%

Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.57 and last traded at C$16.59. Approximately 71,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 46,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.60.

Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.24.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.