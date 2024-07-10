Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX) Shares Down 0.1%

Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.33. 36,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 49,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.
Adaptive High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33.
About Adaptive High Income ETF
The Adaptive High Income ETF (AHHX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed global portfolio of income-producing securities including fixed income, MLPs and REITS. The fund uses a market trend analysis to initiate periods of hedging.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adaptive High Income ETF
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.