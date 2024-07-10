VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS) Trading Down 2.1%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 48,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

VIQ Solutions Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of C$12.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.04.

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 129.27%. The firm had revenue of C$13.38 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VIQ Solutions Inc. will post -0.3216216 EPS for the current year.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

