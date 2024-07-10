Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Shares Up 0.6%

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 212,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 398,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Innovid from $1.60 to $2.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Innovid from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Innovid Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $242.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 million. Innovid had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innovid Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Innovid

In other news, CEO Zvika Netter acquired 20,000 shares of Innovid stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,960,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,717.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Innovid news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital Israel Iv Hold sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,697,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,364,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Zvika Netter acquired 20,000 shares of Innovid stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,960,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,717.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovid during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovid during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovid by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 331,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovid by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 279,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Read More

