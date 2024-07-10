GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) Trading 3.3% Higher

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74. 12,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 34,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

GigCapital5 Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51.

Get GigCapital5 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigCapital5

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigCapital5 stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,000. GigCapital5 makes up about 4.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 4.62% of GigCapital5 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigCapital5 Company Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.