Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSEARCA:GPM) Shares Down 1.8%

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSEARCA:GPM – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.89. 868,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average session volume of 217,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.
Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Down 1.8 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.