Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.94. 109,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 377,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNTX. Piper Sandler Companies began coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $145.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.30.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Context Therapeutics stock. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 6.11% of Context Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

