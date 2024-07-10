Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Shares Up 0.7%

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.87. 142,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 422,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMPX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Compass Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $119.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Featured Articles

