Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Trading Down 10.1%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) was down 10.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 324,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 115,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Arbe Robotics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $170.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Arbe Robotics had a negative return on equity of 70.80% and a negative net margin of 3,705.91%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arbe Robotics Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARBE. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the first quarter worth about $7,439,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the first quarter worth about $319,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

