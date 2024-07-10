Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV) Shares Down 0.6%

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.92. 4,441 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (FDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of companies that are involved in the production of electric and\u002For autonomous vehicles or other initiatives regarding the future of transportation.

